Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday as it lost 52.17 points (0.13%) to close at 40,544.11 points.

A total of 102,391,360 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.946 billion.

Out of 340 companies, share prices of 126 companies recorded increase while that of 194 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in yesterday's trading. KEL was the volume leader with 18,092,000 shares, and its per share price increased by Re 0.08 to close at Rs 6.51 per share.

FCCL remained the runner up with 13,100,500 shares traded during the day and its price increased by Re 0.38 per share to close at Rs 22.94 followed by WTL, trading volume of which was recorded at 12,984,000 shares, while its price per share decreased by Re 0.02 and closed at Rs 1.58.