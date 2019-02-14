Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - The Swiss Ambassador Mr Thomas Kolly visited Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday on invitation of the CUI Rector with a three-member Swiss delegation comprising of Prof Stylianos E Antonarakis, University of Geneva Medical School, Switzerland; Prof Sergey Nikolaev, Researcher, Gustave Roussy Cancer Center; France;and Dr Muhammad Ansar, University of Geneva Medical School, Switzerland.

The delegation held a meeting with the top management of CUI led by the CUI Rector.

The Rector warmly welcomed the delegation and the Head International Office gave a brief presentation about CUI.

The Rector elaborated rich research culture and various research initiatives of CUI to improve quality of research and teaching at all campuses. He offered to host academicians and researchers from Switzerland to visit CUI for carrying out joint scientific research.

Dean Faculty of Science briefed the delegation about CUI’s existing research collaboration with CERN and EPFL.

Mr ThomasKolly, the Ambassador elaborated on different higher education Scholarships being offered by the Government of Switzerland for Pakistanis and emphasized to encourage faculty exchange between the universities of both countries.