LAHORE - An eighteen-year-old girl was shot dead by her relatives in the name of honour at her house in Manga Mandi, police said on Wednesday.

An official said that the father and brother of the victim were arrested soon after the killing. The deceased was identified as Shama Bibi. Her body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Police officer Rashid Hayat told reporters in Lahore that they also seized a pistol from the crime scene. He said that the main accused tried to mislead police investigators by stating that his sister was killed by armed bandits during a house robbery attempt.

The police arrested the main accused Nadeem and his father Zulfikar after they gave conflicting statements.

After killing his sister, the accused made a phone call on the police emergency helpline (Rescue-15) and claimed that three robbers had entered his house and shot dead his sister for offering resistance during the robbery attempt. SP Rashid Hayat further said that a few police teams rushed to spot soon after they received information about the murder. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidence.

During preliminary investigation, both the father and his son confessed to the killing.

The police also registered a murder case against the arrested suspects and launched the investigation.

Man found shot dead

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Garhi Shahu Main Bazaar, police sources said on Wednesday. The body was sent to the morgue for postmortem.

The deceased was identified by police as Sajawal, a resident of Main Bazaar Garhi Shahu. A police investigator said that the deceased was shot in the chest and he died instantly. The police registered a murder case against unknown killers and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.