ISLAMABAD : The transport services imports by Pakistan from other countries witnessed decrease of 11.54 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2018-19) compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported transport services worth $1411 million in July-November (2018-19) against the imports of $1595 million in July-November (2017-18), showing decline of 11.54 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The air transport services’ imports decreased by 0.72 percent to $579.990 million during the period under review against $584.180 million last year. Among the air transport services, imports of passenger services increased by 2.49 percent however, the freight import services decreased by 30.70 percent while the imports of all other transport services imports surge by 50.55 percent. On the other hand, the sea transport imports decreased by 17.34 percent by going down from $995.060 million last year to $822.517 million this year.