MIR ALI - A tribal elder was killed in a blast of Improvised Explosive Devise (IED), occurred in tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan, said local administration here on Wednesday.

The killed tribal elder, Abbas Khan, was on his way home when an IED blast hit his car. He succumbed to injuries on the spot. The security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to start search operation.

The body of the deceased shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, a youth was injured when an explosive material went off in tehsil Datta Khel of North Waziristan Agency (NWA) on Wednesday. According to sources, a youth named Qeemat Gul son of Zaryub Jan sustained injuries and was shifted to the Miranshah Headquarters Hospital. The victim was grazing cattle in his village when a planted explosive device went off in his way.