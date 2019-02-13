Share:

TEXAS:- Ally Brooke has praised Tyga for making her debut solo single ‘Low Key’ ‘’better’’. Ally Brooke says Tyga ‘’annihilated’’ her song ‘Low Key’ ‘’in a good way’’. The ‘Rack City’ rapper was a last minute addition on the former Fifth Harmony star’s latest single, but she credits the 29-year-old star for making the song what it is. After revealing that ‘’magically, the stars aligned’’ when Tyga came on board, the 25-year-old singer told Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast: ‘’I was blown away. He freaking annihilated that song in the best way possible ... He made the record so much better. He brought a new life to it.’