RIYADH - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has registered the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS) ‘We are our Heritage’ as an international non-governmental organization on heritage.

The SHPS becomes the 2nd Saudi non-governmental organization registered in the UNESCO and the 1st GCC and Arab organization in the field of heritage, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Wednesday.

The SHPS seeks to cooperate with the international organizations on designing and launching joint programs in the fields of culture and heritage.

The society seeks to be an effective and influential player in the preservation of the Saudi heritage and awareness of its importance and national value in accordance with the Kingdom Vision 2030.

The UNESCO accreditation is an important step that enhances the role of the society in achieving effective participation in the strategic partnerships with the international organizations.

In a press statement, Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farahan, Minister of Culture, who is also chairman of the SHPS board of directors.

said that the heritage sector in the Kingdom gained a great support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince.