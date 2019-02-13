Share:

OKARA-Okara Bar Association President Rai Abdul Ghafoor Advocate and other key members called on University of Okara (UoO) Vice Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar to discuss the university’s role in restructuring the legal culture of the lawyer community with the establishment of the School of Law.

Highlighting the objectives of the school, Dr Zakar told the delegation that it was meant to revitalise the way as the legal education was being provided in Okara and its vicinities with the drastic shift from merely awarding degrees to establishing the civic sense and rule of law in real sense.

Referring to the level of respect and implementation of law in the European societies, he argued that the strong societies and states were built by the empowered and independent academic institutions. He also stressed the need for engaging all the stakeholders to negotiate on the areas which were problematic for rule of law. The VC called for continuous and meaningful dialogue with the various social forces to create a culture of respect for law, human dignity and human rights. He underlined the fact that the community empowerment and awareness was the foundation stone whereupon the edifice of legal and constitutional system was erected. The Bar Council members hailed Dr. Zakar’s efforts to establish the public sector School of Law and assured their support to all the future endeavours of the university for the benefit of the community and society at large.

Three women, minor girl

abducted in different areas

Four women including a three-year-old girl were abducted in separate incident occurred in different areas of district.

According to police, four accused including Dilawar and his accomplices abducted Shahnaz Bibi in village Uthwal Jagir. Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained while the police have registered a case.

In village 21/1AL, Bilquis Bibi, wife of Sadi Ahmad was abducted by Khalid, Iqbal and Nadeem. In mohallah Zahidpura Hujra Shah Moqeem, one Tahira Bibi, wife of Fayyaz Ahmad along with her three-year-old daughter Arbab were abducted by Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Saleem and their accomplices. The police have registered a case accordingly. Local social and religious circles have expressed concern over the crime against the women which has increased manifold in district, ranging from honour killing to abduction, acid attack and domestic violence.

They have demanded head-on measures to address the situation.