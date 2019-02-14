Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended good wishes to all the teams participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

In a message from Saudi Arabia, Usman Buzdar said that he congratulates all the teams’ players as well as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the start of PSL-4. Regardless of the match results, the people and a peaceful Pakistan will achieve ultimate success in the tournament, he added.

The Punjab CM hoped that the enthusiasts will enjoy a good play of cricket and the tournament will also help bring out the new talent of cricket. The world has been given the message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people love sports, especially the play of cricket, very much.

He said that best arrangements will be made for the matches scheduled in Lahore and hundred percent foolproof security will be ensured. The wonderful arrangements will be made keeping in view the importance of this mega event and the cricket-lovers will be provided the best facilities so that they may enjoy the play in a congenial environment, concluded the CM.