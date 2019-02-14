Share:

KARACHI - Thousands of patients have to undergo extreme difficulties in Hyderabad, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Nawabshah and other cities on Wednesday as young doctors again go on strike across Sindh.

The protesting doctors demanded an increase in their salaries equivalent to other provinces, allowances and health insurance to the same levels as those offered to government doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

They said that the provincial government has failed to fulfill their promises.

Earlier, a three-day strike of doctors and paramedics in Sindh’s government hospitals ended following successful negotiations with the Sindh government. Sindh chief minister’s adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab had assured them of raising their salaries equivalent to those of doctors in Punjab.