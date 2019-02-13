Share:

BUREWALA:-A youth sustained critical burns when his rivals doused him with acid here the other day, police said. The accused, having personal grudge with the youth identified as Osama, threw acid on his face here in suburbs of Burewala city. Resultantly Osama sustained critical burns on his face and other body parts while lost eye sight completely. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he was referred to Multan due to his critical condition. The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.