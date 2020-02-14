Share:

UPPER DIR - A four-year-old boy, Hashir Wasim was killed and five others including women were critically injured in Wari area of Upper Dir dis­trict in a gas cylinder explo­sion on Thursday.

Police sources said that family members of one Dilaram Khan were sitting before a gas heater to keep themselves warm when gas cylinder exploded ow­ing to which the four-year-old Hashir Wasim died on the spot, while five oth­ers were critically injured in the explosion and were shifted to the Wari hospi­tal.

The injured were identi­fied as wife of Wasim, wife of Muhammad Alam, wife of Waqar, Sameer son of Waqar, and Insha.