UPPER DIR - A four-year-old boy, Hashir Wasim was killed and five others including women were critically injured in Wari area of Upper Dir district in a gas cylinder explosion on Thursday.
Police sources said that family members of one Dilaram Khan were sitting before a gas heater to keep themselves warm when gas cylinder exploded owing to which the four-year-old Hashir Wasim died on the spot, while five others were critically injured in the explosion and were shifted to the Wari hospital.
The injured were identified as wife of Wasim, wife of Muhammad Alam, wife of Waqar, Sameer son of Waqar, and Insha.