Share:

KARACHI - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-(NICVD) on Thursday organised Certification and Appreciation Ceremony for its fellows.

A total of 53 fellows were awarded certificates for successfully completing post-fellowship training in the sub-specialties of Interventional Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Echocardiography, Cardiac Surgery and Pediatric Cardiology. Advisor to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab was the chief guest on the occasion.

Congratulating the fellows, their parents & NICVD’s management, Wahab said that it was a matter of enormous pride and honour for the NICVD to organise this ceremony for its fellows and best employees. He acknowledged the positive impact of NICVD’s postgraduate programmes in the areas of healthcare and education, not only in Sindh but all over Pakistan.

Wahab further said that the NICVD was taking important initiatives in order to stay abreast with the everyday advancements by upgrading its curricula, improving teaching, fostering research and setting high standards in line with the international benchmarks.

“NICVD grew as a leading research institution and earned the highest ranking among national and international academic institutions,” he said, and wished the institute every success in its future endeavours.