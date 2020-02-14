Share:

Being a mom of a son with special needs, I can tell how it feels like raising such kid. Parenting becomes a roller coaster ride and the journey becomes more challenging when you hear discriminatory views about them. Prejudice against disabled persons make them feel that they are not privileged enough to live in a world where everything is setup for you to access independently. Ultimately they are dragged into frustration and isolation as they are not considered and treated as valued family members.

I deeply condemn this conduct. we all do discrimination against disabled persons consciously or subconsciously at some level.

let us go through the process of self accountability and make sure that we are giving them the understanding and tolerance they deserve.

SIDRA TALHA,

Canada.