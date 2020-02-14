Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer has set up raid-conducting teams against vehicles with unregistered cylinders installed in public transport, under direction of Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Maood. In teams, AC of the tehsil, traffic police, secretary DRTA, staff and officers of civil defence has been included. Teams will take action against owners and drivers who installed unregistered cylinders in their vehicles. He also directed secretary DRTA to provide performance and activities reports of teams on daily basis. DC has taken this step in view of exploding of gas cylinders in vehicles to prevent loss of lives and accidents.

Food points sealed, fines imposed

Food Safety teams imposed fines amounting to Rs. 36,000 on several food units and sealed another four points over the charges of using sub-standard food material, and lack of cleanliness. Food Safety teams conducted raids at different bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops etc and others food outlets in the division and imposed fines.

The team sealed four food outlets over using chemicals, sub-standard storage facilities, and lack of cleanliness.

Furthermore, the teams also served notices to another 118 food units here.

5kg hashish seized, 15 arrested

Police have arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continuing drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 15 accused recovering 5.126 kilogram hashish, 55 liter of liquor, 5 pistols of 30 bore, 2 rifles of 223 bore, 2 guns of 12 bore and bullets 105 from them.

The accused identified as Muhammad Shamreez, Ansaraam alyas Soomi, Zeshan Iqbal, Naveed Raza, Faisal, Shahbeer Ahmad, Shahbaz, Nadeem, Hakim Khan, Hamaad Faheem and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.