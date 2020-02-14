Share:

LAHORE - The semifinals of 12-goal The Lotus Aibak Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. The first semifinal of the day will be played between BN Polo Team and ASC Polo Team at 2:00 pm while the remaining four chukkers will be played in the eight-chukker match between Guard Group/Artema Medical and Pebble Breakers at 3:00 pm. The winners of both the semifinals will qualify for the main final. The BN Polo Team consists of Babar Naseem, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Juan Maria Ruiz while ASC Polo Team comprises of Raja Mikael Sami, Col Tauseef, Raja Samiullah and Eulogio Celestino. Guard Group/Artema Medical team has Daniyal Shaikh, Taimur Ali Malik, Raja Taimur Nadeem and George Meyrick while Pebble Breakers team includes Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Juan Cruz Losada.