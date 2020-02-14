RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations in various parts of country and held 33 suspected smugglers seizing 5965 kg of narcotics, informed a spokesman on Thursday.
Of 33, two were ladies smugglers, he said adding that ANF also impounded 10 vehicles that were being used for transporting drugs from one to other place. The value of recovered narcotics is said to be Rs 1.5706 trillion in the market.
According to him, ANF conducted some 30 operations in different cities of country and seized 5965 kg narcotics and arrested 33 suspected smugglers including 2 ladies.
The seized drugs comprised 4053.25 kg Hashish, 1083.547 kg heroin, 783 kg Morphine, 35.4 kg Opium, 7.160 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3 kg Poppy spouts.
Moreover, 66 Acres of cultivated poppy were also destroyed, the spokesman said. He said that ANF Quetta recovered a total of 5734 kg narcotics in four separate intelligence based operation. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 2023 kg Hashish from a Dry Nullah located at Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah, he said.
ANF conducted some 30 operations in different cities of country
He mentioned in third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1910 kg Hashish from general area of Killi Damam, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. According to initial reports, the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang, which was to be smuggled abroad.
In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a unattended without registration Toyota Land Cruiser at Quetta Chaman Road, near Guldara Baghicha, Qilla Abdullah.
During search of the vehicle 783 Kg Morphine were recovered from the said vehicle.
He said that ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused person namely Saddam Hussain at Tarkai Toll Plaza, main GT Road Sohawa, District Jehlum and recovered 700 gram Hashish from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saghir resident of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.512 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in cooking pots placed in his bag. He was travelling to UK through Flight No. PK-791. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2 kg heroin from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Shameem Akhtar resident of Rawalpindi and a lady accomplice namely Sidra resident of Sialkot.
Both were arrested from Taramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road, Islamabad. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted Honda Civic and Suzuki Khyber car at Ghosia Shinwari Tikka House, T Chowk, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 21.6 Kg Hashish and 2.4 Kg Opium which was concealed in driving seat and trunk of the said vehicles.
Three persons onboard namely Muhammad Fahad, Ziafat Hussain Shah and Khurram Shahzad all resident of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation, he said. Similarly, huge quantity of narcotics were recovered by ANF during raids in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other parts of country.