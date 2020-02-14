Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations in vari­ous parts of country and held 33 suspect­ed smugglers seizing 5965 kg of narcotics, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

Of 33, two were la­dies smugglers, he said adding that ANF also impounded 10 vehicles that were be­ing used for transport­ing drugs from one to other place. The value of recovered narcotics is said to be Rs 1.5706 trillion in the market.

According to him, ANF conducted some 30 operations in dif­ferent cities of country and seized 5965 kg nar­cotics and arrested 33 suspected smugglers including 2 ladies.

The seized drugs comprised 4053.25 kg Hashish, 1083.547 kg heroin, 783 kg Mor­phine, 35.4 kg Opium, 7.160 kg Methamphet­amine (Ice) and 3 kg Poppy spouts.

Moreover, 66 Acres of cultivated poppy were also destroyed, the spokesman said. He said that ANF Quetta re­covered a total of 5734 kg narcotics in four sep­arate intelligence based operation. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 2023 kg Hashish from a Dry Nul­lah located at Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah, he said.

He mentioned in third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1910 kg Hashish from general area of Killi Damam, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. Accord­ing to initial reports, the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang, which was to be smuggled abroad.

In fourth operation, ANF Quetta inter­cepted a unattended without registration Toyota Land Cruiser at Quetta Chaman Road, near Guldara Baghi­cha, Qilla Abdullah.

During search of the vehicle 783 Kg Mor­phine were recovered from the said vehicle.

He said that ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused person namely Saddam Hussain at Tarkai Toll Plaza, main GT Road Sohawa, Dis­trict Jehlum and recov­ered 700 gram Hashish from his personal pos­session. In another op­eration, ANF Rawalpin­di arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saghir resident of Mir­pur, Azad Kashmir at Is­lamabad International Airport and recovered 2.512 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in cooking pots placed in his bag. He was trav­elling to UK through Flight No. PK-791. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2 kg heroin from per­sonal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Sha­meem Akhtar resident of Rawalpindi and a lady accomplice namely Sidra resident of Sialkot.

Both were arrested from Taramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road, Islam­abad. In fourth opera­tion, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted Honda Civic and Suzuki Khyber car at Ghosia Shinwari Tik­ka House, T Chowk, GT Road, Islamabad and re­covered 21.6 Kg Hash­ish and 2.4 Kg Opium which was concealed in driving seat and trunk of the said vehicles.

Three persons on­board namely Muham­mad Fahad, Ziafat Hus­sain Shah and Khurram Shahzad all resident of Rawalpindi were arrest­ed during the operation, he said. Similarly, huge quantity of narcotics were recovered by ANF during raids in Karachi, Lahore, Pe­shawar and other parts of country.