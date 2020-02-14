Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met with a del­egation of British-based construction compa­ny in Peshawar here on Thursday. The delegation briefed housing minister about their work in the housing sector so far, and showed their interest in investment in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

The delegation head­ed by Technical Advi­sor of the company Qais­ar Nawaz, who said that their company could in­troduce the latest tech­nology in the houses con­struction sector of the province. He stated that their latest interlock­ing bricks system is fast­er to build and can resist up to 12 Richter mag­nitude scale of earth­quake. He added that their constructed hous­es are not only environ­ment-friendly, but also save energy.

The delegation said that their technology can save up to 30 per cent of the cost of building hous­es, while they could also train locals in building such houses.

The minister appreci­ated the delegation for their interest to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that for a robust work in housing sector there was a dire need of modern technology. He said that there was a vast opportunity in the hous­ing sector in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

He stated that the gov­ernment was working on a number of housing schemes in the province, adding that the Jalozai housing scheme devel­oped on 10,000 kanal of land was near to comple­tion and would be inau­gurated in April this year.

Meanwhile, two chil­dren were killed while four others injured in a road mishap at Chan­gay Baba road in Rustam area of Mardan district on Thursday.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 Mardan Bilal Ja­lal said the incident oc­curred as a rickshaw and tractor trolley collided at Changay Baba Road. The incident killed two chil­dren on the spot leaving four others including two children and a woman in­jured.