PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met with a delegation of British-based construction company in Peshawar here on Thursday. The delegation briefed housing minister about their work in the housing sector so far, and showed their interest in investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The delegation headed by Technical Advisor of the company Qaisar Nawaz, who said that their company could introduce the latest technology in the houses construction sector of the province. He stated that their latest interlocking bricks system is faster to build and can resist up to 12 Richter magnitude scale of earthquake. He added that their constructed houses are not only environment-friendly, but also save energy.
The delegation said that their technology can save up to 30 per cent of the cost of building houses, while they could also train locals in building such houses.
The minister appreciated the delegation for their interest to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that for a robust work in housing sector there was a dire need of modern technology. He said that there was a vast opportunity in the housing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He stated that the government was working on a number of housing schemes in the province, adding that the Jalozai housing scheme developed on 10,000 kanal of land was near to completion and would be inaugurated in April this year.
Meanwhile, two children were killed while four others injured in a road mishap at Changay Baba road in Rustam area of Mardan district on Thursday.
Spokesman Rescue 1122 Mardan Bilal Jalal said the incident occurred as a rickshaw and tractor trolley collided at Changay Baba Road. The incident killed two children on the spot leaving four others including two children and a woman injured.