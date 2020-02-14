- 4:47 PM | February 13, 2020 Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Pakistan on a 2 day trip
- 3:33 PM | February 13, 2020 NAB decides to challenge Zardari's bail in SC
- 3:08 PM | February 13, 2020 NAB used as 'weapon' by ruling PTI: PPP
- 2:47 PM | February 13, 2020 Coronavirus: Death toll in China surges to 1,362
- 1:57 PM | February 13, 2020 Two people killed, 12 injured in bomb blast in eastern Iraq
- 1:54 PM | February 13, 2020 US Senate to limit Trump's Iran war powers after Soleimani attack
- 1:32 PM | February 13, 2020 KCR to be functional soon: Sheikh Rasheed
- 12:57 PM | February 13, 2020 Revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's birth anniversary being observed today
- 12:30 PM | February 13, 2020 Four Pakistani students affected by coronavirus in China have recovered: Dr Mirza
- 12:28 PM | February 13, 2020 NAB opposes Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's bail plea in LNG case
- 12:13 PM | February 13, 2020 Bilawal Bhutto appears before NAB in JV Opal case
- 11:51 AM | February 13, 2020 Pakistanis eagerly anticipate Turkish president's visit
- 11:37 AM | February 13, 2020 Palestinians welcome release of UN settlement list
- 10:42 AM | February 13, 2020 IHC bans physical punishment of children in schools
- 10:27 AM | February 13, 2020 US senators request assessment on Kashmir issue
- 9:54 AM | February 13, 2020 US scientists discover closest-known newborn massive plane
- 9:25 AM | February 13, 2020 Trump urges senators not to pass Iran war resolution
- 8:57 AM | February 13, 2020 Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Islamabad today
- 8:19 AM | February 13, 2020 NATO to expand mission in Iraq
- 8:00 AM | February 13, 2020 Top UN body demands Libya ceasefire