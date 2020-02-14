Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the officers of district administration, KMC, town municipalities, cantonment boards and other concerned departments to initiate beautification of the city in view of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start from February 20th.

“The presence of officers and staff of K-Electric, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority should also be ensured,” he directed while presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Thursday to discuss and finalise the arrangements for holding the opening match of the PSL-5 in the provincial capital.

The meeting discussed security and traffic plans, beautification of the city and other arrangements. “It’s a matter of great honour that the opening match of PSL-5 is being played in our city,” Mumtaz Shah said, adding that the provincial government had always extended full cooperation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and had made excellent arrangements during PSL-4, which the PCB had lauded.

“This time again, we will beautify the city in a befitting manner,” the chief secretary said.

On this occasion, the PCB officials said that success of PSL was not possible without the help of the Sindh government. This time the number of foreign players and officials is going to be much higher than before, as the officials of ICC, Bangladesh and South Africa Cricket Boards are coming here too, and the players have already started arriving, they told the meeting, adding that in view of such a great event a large number of cricket lovers were expected to watch matches in the ground.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani informed that he was in constant touch with Police, Rangers and Pak Army, adding all the security arrangements had been finalised while the city and the national stadium were being beautified.

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon informed that besides traffic and parking plans, the security plan for the event had been devised as per international standards.

Sindh Home Secretary, PCB officials, concerned Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Rangers, officials of civic bodies and others attended the meeting.