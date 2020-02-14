Share:

The court was pleased to allow Ali Zafar’s application and stayed the proceedings in Meesha’s counter defamation case till final disposal of Ali Zafar’s defamation case of 1 billion against Meesha Shafi on Thursday 13th February 2020 as Meesha’s counter defamation of case for Rs. 2 billion was fixed for orders on Ali Zafar’s application filed on the ground that the suit filed by Meesha Shafi is not maintainable, hence is not proceedable till the final outcome of Ali Zafar’s defamation case.

Ali Zafar’s defamation case was also fixed yesterday for Meesha’s evidence however neither any witnesses appeared from Meesha’s side nor her counsels were available. Meesha’s proxy counsel requested for yet another adjournment after having requested for countless adjournments in the past despite promising the court that they will appear with witness. The court observed that on last date of hearing the case was adjourned for 13.02.2020 on Meesha’s counsel Saqib Jillani’s request due to his non-availability. However, neither he appeared nor any of the promised witnesses today also. The learned judge further observed that if the witnesses will not appear on next date of hearing, Meesha’s right to produce evidence will be struck off.

The only case pending now in court is Ali Zafar’s defamation case of 100 crores for damages against Meesha Shafi . The case is adjourned for 18.02.2020 for Meesha’s remaining evidence