MULTAN - Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Thursday granted protective bail to former member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti till February 20 in oil-tanker case.

Lahore High Court Multan Bench Judge Justice Mushtaq Ahmad granted protective bail to Awami Raaj Party chief Jamshed Dasti who was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police on February 6 in oil tanker looting case after listening to lawyers’ arguments.

Awami Raaj Party workers gathered outside the court and showered flowers on Dasti.

During the course of hearing judge, reprimanding police observed, “This case is based on maladfide intent”.

Judge declared the judgment of local court of Muzaffargarh magistrate null and void and remarked that Jamshed Dasti was kept in illegal custody and he should be released forthwith.

A case was registered against him of oil theft and abduction of oil tanker staff.

Two former police guards of Dasti along with five of his aides were also nominated in the case.

Cops delivered lecture on morality

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Training Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin visited police training college and delivered lecture to under-training police personnel on morality.

Speaking on this occasion, AIG Training Tariq Masood said that it was dire need to improve thinking, behavior and moral values of police along with latest professional training.

He said that new training system was devised keeping in view these targets and its positive results had started to come. He urged police personnel to start journey with serving humanity and make honesty, truth and politeness part of your job.

He said that steps were also taken to strengthen police psychologically.

He said that a comprehensive master plan was being devised to make Police Training College Multan a best institution in future.

159 POWER PILFERERS CAUGHT

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 159 power pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

A sum of over Rs3.3 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against one power pilferer over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.