Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Thursday said the provincial government was paying special attention to the development of backward districts of Balochistan in order to improve living standards of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations from Harnai, Zairat and Sanjawi districts, who called on him at his office, said a press release issued here.

The minister said a hefty amount of funds had been included in provincial public sector development programme (PSDP) for construction of national highways in Harnai to provide people transportation facilities, adding that pavement of roads will also help create economic opportunities in the area.

He said the issue of Harnai Grid Station would be resolved soon, assuring that chief minister Balochistan, in this regard, will contact the federal government to upgrade it.

Dummar criticised the past governments and said they had spent billions of rupees in the name of development yet the public was still deprived of basic infrastructure facilities including proper roads, education, healthcare and electricity.

He said he was striving to fulfil promises made with the public during the last general elections, adding that people have a lot of expectations from the incumbent provincial government.

“It is our top priority to address matters of the public at their doorsteps,” he said.

“Plan is being finalised for development of respective areas in accordance with the public needs,” he said adding that in this context, the provincial government was focusing on collective measures including health, education, communications and supply of water for the masses in the province.

He said monitoring and timely completion of development projects was essential so that people can reap benefits from the schemes in their respective areas.