Share:

Rawalpindi - The Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments Department on Thursday has issued transfer and posting orders of scores of officers, informed sources.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the DG, they said.

According to sources, DG ML&CD Maj Gen Hasnat Amir Gillani transferred Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sibtain Raza and posted him as CEO Gujranwala. CEO Walton Omar Farooq Malik has also been changed and posted as CEO Rawalpindi, they said. Similarly, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Ali Irfan Rizvi has been transferred and posted as CEO Walton. The DG also transferred CEO Gujranwala and posted him as Additional Director Karachi. According to notification, DD Cantt Admin Omar Saeed was changed and assigned new task as CEO CCB by the DG. “Rana Khawar, CEO Peshawar, is transferred as CEO Faisal,” the sources said.

CEO Malir Amir Rashid has also been transferred by the DG and posted him as CEO Peshawar, sources. CEO Taxila Haider Sial replaced Amir Rashid as CEO Malir, sources said. Mrs Imamah Ali, Addl CEO Faisalabad is transferred as Addl CEO Rawalpindi, according to notification. Sources said DG posted Faheem Ali as CEO Kharian, whereas, CEO Kharian Omar Wazir Masoom has also been changed and posted as CEP Mangla.

Zia Ahmed, who was serving as Addl CEO Chaklala, has been promoted and posted as CEO Taxila by the DG, sources said. They said DG transferred Dr Ali as Addl CEO Chaklala. All the officers will resume their charges in March 2020.