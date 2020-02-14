Share:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the most popular Muslim leader in the world, according to an international index.

The annual popularity index of world political leaders was released by Gallup International on Thursday.

Erdogan ranked fifth most popular leader in the world, according to the index.

The index shows German Chancellor Angelina Merkel leading with 46%, followed by French President, Emmanuel Macron at 40%, Russian President Vladimir Putin at 36%, U.S. President Donald Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%.

Erdogan shares this position with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%.

Within the Muslim world, Erdogan is at the top with 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Rouhani at 21%.