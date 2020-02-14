Share:

President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Turkey wants to enhance trade with Pakistan and increase the trade volume to five billion US dollars.

Addressing the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, the Turkish president said that currently the trade volume between the two countries is below its the true potential.

Earlier, Prime Minsiter Imran Khan also spoke to the council, where a large number of businessman from both countries were also present.

“After [Turkey's] President’s address to the Parliament, I can safely say he can win the next election in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

“I have seen the government benches thumping their desks like they did. but I have never seen the opposition join the thumping and appreciate the speech like it did today.”

"It is a great tribute to you, Mr President. It shows the love and affection you have in Pakistan," the premier added.

The prime minister maintained that the PTI government will do anything to improve the trade relationship with Turkey. “We will be facilitating the business community to invest in joint ventures.”

PM Imran also invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector. “I have been to turkey as a tourist and Pakistan can learn a lot from it.”

“A recent magazine form US considered Pakistan as the number 1 destination for tourism, but we lack infrastructure where Turkey can help us," the premier said.