LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government believes in the concept of composite development as it is right of every area of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said development projects had been designed keeping in view needs of people and the consultation process had been started for identification of development priorities.

He said that the incumbent government’s development budget utilisation was better than the previous governments and added that the critics should quote only genuine figures. The past government left several incomplete projects in Lahore and other districts.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government made payments for a number of projects started by the previous government and got completed the public welfare projects by rising above prejudice.

He further said, the administrative arrangements were ready for establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat. Funds had been allocated and the secretariat would be established soon, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had good relations with its allies and, contrary to the wishes of the opponents, the alliance was now stronger than before. The alliance was in the larger interest of the country and the government was taking the ally parties along, he added.

He stated that designs of those trying to create misunderstandings had been foiled. The opposition had no agenda and political orphans should remember that the government would complete its turn and elections would be held after completion of constitutional term of the incumbent government.

The government was stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding that the public welfare was a priority agenda and no hurdle would be tolerated in the journey of public service.

- orders drive against

adulteration

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching a crackdown on the adulteration mafia, adding that such elements do not deserve any leniency.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that necessary steps should be taken for food safety and eradication of adulteration. The adulterers were playing with the lives of people and the government would go to every extent for provision of pure food items to citizens, added the chief minister.

- grieves over death

of children

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of children in a house roof collapse in Alipur Chatha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Aftab nominated as OPC focal person for UK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has nominated Aftab Ahmed as Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) focal person for the UK.

The CM Complaint Cell chairman issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

Aftab Ahmed will perform duties on an honorary basis to help solve problems of the Pakistanis and submit a report to the Chief Minister every month.