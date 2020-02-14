Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Thursday requested the district administration to seal the building of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) despite Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered restoring the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The letter issued by the ministry requesting to seal the building of PMC, available with The Nation said “the competent authority has directed to seal the premises of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The District Administration Islamabad is, therefore, requested to intervene in the matter and officially seal the building of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) till further orders.”

However, officials said that the district administration was reluctant in implementing the request by ministry of health as the court had decided to restore the dissolved body and declared establishing of PMC as null and void.

“Administration officials were afraid that sealing the building could be contempt of court,” said official.

Official informed that PMC top management is lobbying to seal the building.

Dozens of sacked employees of dissolved PMDC also gathered outside the building and continued their protest and demanded from the government to allow them entering into building after the decision of court.

The ministry had also sealed the building after the court announced its verdict and shifted record into adjacent building.

Government had dissolved the PMDC, a regulating body of medical and dental education and replaced it with PMC which was established by issuing a presidential ordinance.

After the promulgation of PMC 2019, around 250 employees of PMDC were sacked and they approached court for restoration of the body.

The ministry had also sealed the PMDC building on October 20 after the promulgation of the presidential ordinance.

PMDC registrar Brigadier (Retd) Hafizuddin Siddiqui talking to The Nation said that the matter has been brought into the notice of secretary of NHS and he has asked to wait for few days.

He said that PMDC employees are going to file contempt of court appeal over non-implementation of the order.

PMDC registrar said that ministry has decided to go in appeal against the decision of IHC instead of allowing the restored employees to assume offices.

He said that the ministry though admits that PMDC employees have been restored but still it is not ready to give them charge of the offices.