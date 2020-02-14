Share:

HIV is a very hardous disease which is spreading rapidly in Pakistan and people are suffering. At least, all over Pakistan 48000 cases occurred. In 2109, 1600 cases occurred and day by day they are increasing because of irresponsibility of public because it is caused by using the same injunction which was injucted to other and patient suffering from this disease use the injunction and throw them carelessly. So, I request public that please don’t throw the injunctions, be careful.

PARVEEN MURAD,

Balnigwar.