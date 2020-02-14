Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that allows use of corporal punishment by parents, guardians and teachers “in good faith for the benefit.”

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy who sought a ban on use of violence as a means to discipline children in schools.

The court issued notices to the respondents for filing report and para-wise comments within a fortnight.

The court also directed to issue notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights.

The IHC in its verdict directed the Interior Ministry to ensure that children enrolled in schools under its control are not subjected to any humiliating and degrading treatment which would violate the right of the child’s dignity guaranteed under Articles 14 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

It also directed the Federal Ministry of Human Rights to submit a report regarding status of the compliance with the obligations of the State of Pakistan under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in relation to the prohibition of corporal punishment.

The petitioner had invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of the court and argued that corporal punishment in any form is in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 9 of the Constitution.