Islamabad - K-electric has once again approached to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the increase of Rs 1.37 per unit and Rs 1.44 per unit in power tariff respectively for two quarters of April and June 2019 and July to September 2019.

Similarly K-Electric has also requested for the monthly fuel price adjustments for six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year.

In a petition submitted with NEPRA for the quarter from April to July of the last fiscal 2018-19, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs1.37 per unit in the price of electricity for power consumers.

For the first quarter July to September of current fiscal 2019-20, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs1.44 per unit.

In its petition for the monthly fuel price adjustments, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs 1.13 per unit for the month of July 2019, Rs0.78 per unit increase for August 2019 and Rs 0.40 for September 2019.

However, for October 2019 the company has requested a decrease of Rs0.19 per unit, Rs 1.90 reduction for November 2019 and Rs 2.35 per unit decrease for December 2019.

NEPRA will conduct public hearing on March 4, 2020 on the petition of the K-Electric.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has yet to notify an increase of Rs 4.90 per unit in the K-Electric Tariff for the period from July to September 2016 to January -March 2019.

In December National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had allowed an increase of around Rs4.90 per unit in the electricity prices to K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustments.

The Authority had approved the quarterly adjustment claims of K-Electric for the period from Jul.-Sep. 2016 to Jan.-Mar. 2019.

If approved by the Federal government, the decisions will allow K-Electric to collect Rs106 billion from the power consumers in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 272019,also the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had allowed K-Electric Limited to increase power tariff by average Rs 1.40 per unit under Fuel Charges Adjustments for the Period from July 2016 to June 2019. The tariff had been increased to recover Rs106 billion from the consumers for total 11 quarterly adjustments.

The revised tariff works out as Rs17.79 per kWh and the impact of total amount being allowed is around Rs106 billion.

The total amount would be recovered from the consumers in electricity bills for coming months.

The electricity price has jumped from Rs12.81 per unit to Rs17.69 per unit registering an increase of around Rs4.8 per unit, Nepra official said. To make the increased tariff effective the federal government was required to issue notification, which it has failed to issue despite the passage of one and a half month.