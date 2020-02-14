Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex com­mittee was held in the chair of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Gover­nor House on Thursday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present in a meeting.

The committee dis­cussed and reviewed over all security situ­ations in the province particularly in newly merged districts (NMDs) in detail. The forum was briefed about the prog­ress being made to ex­tend administrative, judi­cial and police structure to merged districts. The meeting also discussed provision and utilisation of developmental funds in merged areas and spe­cial compensation pack­age for the victims of Wa­ziristan.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Governor Shah Far­man said that tribal peo­ple have rendered great sacrifices for mother­land and the govern­ment is taking pragmatic steps to address sense of deprivation among them. He emphasised upon ex­ecuting public welfare projects so that all basic facilities could be pro­vided to tribal people at their doorsteps.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secre­tary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps Commander Lt. General Noman Mehmod, Princi­pal Secretary to Gover­nor Nizam-ud-Din, sec­retary home and tribal affairs, secretary relief and heads of other law enforcing agencies.