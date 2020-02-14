PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee was held in the chair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Thursday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present in a meeting.
The committee discussed and reviewed over all security situations in the province particularly in newly merged districts (NMDs) in detail. The forum was briefed about the progress being made to extend administrative, judicial and police structure to merged districts. The meeting also discussed provision and utilisation of developmental funds in merged areas and special compensation package for the victims of Waziristan.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shah Farman said that tribal people have rendered great sacrifices for motherland and the government is taking pragmatic steps to address sense of deprivation among them. He emphasised upon executing public welfare projects so that all basic facilities could be provided to tribal people at their doorsteps.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps Commander Lt. General Noman Mehmod, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, secretary home and tribal affairs, secretary relief and heads of other law enforcing agencies.