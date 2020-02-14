Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition, on the third consecutive day of debate on inflation and country’s economic situation, in National Assembly proceedings yesterday alleged that the ineligibility and incompetence of PTI’s government has led the country’s economic situation to ‘stagflation’.

Whereas, the Treasury Benches members held previous governments [PML-N and PPP-P] responsible for unstable economic situation of the country. On Thursday, the lawmakers from both sides carried out debate in a peaceful manner unlike uproar, verbal and physical brawls in previous two days.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser warned the MNAs to avoid making ‘below the belt remarks’ as it tarnished the sanctity of Parliament.

“I will take action on indecent remarks and attitude,” said the Speaker.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, taking part in debate on inflation and country’s economic situation, said that PTI’s government has led to country’s economic situation to ‘stagflation’.

“Even government’s spokesperson confessed inflation in the country,” he said, mentioning that the manmade crisis, ineligibility and incompetence of PTI’s government have created worst inflation in the country.

“This government is responsible of for record inflation, unemployment and poverty,” he said, mentioning that this government had remained indecisive about approaching IMF. “It seems government believes that 200 million people live in a village and can be fed through a couple of langars and tandoors”, he said, mentioning that government should take practical steps to stabilise economic condition.

Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, on his turn, blamed previous governments for their ill-planning to run the country’s affairs.

He said that there were five million bank accounts in the country but only 0.5m were within the tax net.

“We need to take a moment and think across party lines on how we will run this country when the volume of debt is at 78 per cent.

Minister said the share of investment by the private sector in Pakistan’s economy was a mere 9pc because banks do not have the money to provide loans.

“We need to develop a mindset in this country that investors need to be respected,” he said and urged the Parliament to unite and draw up a national economic charter instead of doing politics over the economy.

The House witnessed dialogue of government and religio-political parties (MMA) over the matter regarding use of drugs in Madressah.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi said there was a need to check education institutes to curb use of drugs in young children.

“One Alam asked his students to use drugs for improving their mental capability,” he said, inviting criticism from MMA’s lawmakers.

JUI-F’s MNA Maulana Asad said that the Minister was trying to bring bad name to Madressah (religious seminaries) by his statement.

“Minister is telling a lie...No one trying malign Madressha of country,” he said.

He said that the Federal capital would be culminated end of his party’s upcoming movement.

He also asked the chair to seek explanation from Minister Afridi. He also demanded fresh polls in the country. Minister rushed to remark that he did not use word Madressah (religious seminary).

Acknowledging the role of seminaries in educating the youth, another senior Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the religious seminaries have played very positive role in society.

“Religious seminaries have provided education to large number of students. We pay tribute to Madressah of the country,” he said.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi said that the government has launched “Zindagi” App to create awareness amongst youth with regard to the hazardous effects of synthetic drug penetration.

“Interactive sessions are also being arranged with all the schools and educational institutions regarding Zindagi App,” he said. Parents and teachers should educate the youth about dangerous effects of drugs in their lives, he said.

Meanwhile, the House unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the government and people of China for dedicated efforts and efficient policy to combat Coronavirus.

The resolution, moved by PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif, appreciated the way in which China is dealing with extremely tense situation to combat and fully eliminate this virus. It said that Pakistan stands united with China and extends its full support in this difficult time and moment of medical emergency.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan informed the House during the question hour that PIA has minimized the number of flights to reduce its losses.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s vision of no VIP culture and protocol, there is no fixed quota of seats for the Parliamentarians in PIA flights.