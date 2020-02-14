Share:

KHYBER - Mujeebur Rahman Afri­di and Muhammad Riaz of Khyber Malgari para­medic panel were elected as President and Gener­al Sectary respectively in Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election conducted here.

According to the chair­man election committee Mujeebur Rehman Afridi of Khyber Malgari para­medic panel received 132 votes and beat his opponent, Muhammad Sadiq Afridi by a single vote. Similarly, Muham­mad Riaz and Saeedbaz were elected as Gener­al Secretary and senior vice-President by bag­ging 159 votes and 143 votes respectively.

In the same way, Adil Shah was selected as Fi­nance Secretary, while Naik Muhammad was chosen as Press Secretary in the election. Earlier, the election was carried out under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association and three panels includ­ing Muttaheda paramed­ic panel, All Khyber para­medic panel and Khyber Malgari paramedics’ pan­el contested the election.

Three polling booths had been set up in Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara hospitals whereas ap­proximately 300 vot­ers utilised their right of vote.

It is to be mentioned here that the cabinet would be effective for the coming four years.