KHYBER - Mujeebur Rahman Afridi and Muhammad Riaz of Khyber Malgari paramedic panel were elected as President and General Sectary respectively in Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election conducted here.
According to the chairman election committee Mujeebur Rehman Afridi of Khyber Malgari paramedic panel received 132 votes and beat his opponent, Muhammad Sadiq Afridi by a single vote. Similarly, Muhammad Riaz and Saeedbaz were elected as General Secretary and senior vice-President by bagging 159 votes and 143 votes respectively.
In the same way, Adil Shah was selected as Finance Secretary, while Naik Muhammad was chosen as Press Secretary in the election. Earlier, the election was carried out under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association and three panels including Muttaheda paramedic panel, All Khyber paramedic panel and Khyber Malgari paramedics’ panel contested the election.
Three polling booths had been set up in Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara hospitals whereas approximately 300 voters utilised their right of vote.
It is to be mentioned here that the cabinet would be effective for the coming four years.