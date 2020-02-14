PESHAWAR - Chairman Standing Committee on Environ­ment in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly Fazal Ilahi has directed gas and oil companies op­erating in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan to protect the environment from pollution.

The chairman direct­ed these companies to ensure the execution of the rules and regula­tions otherwise strict le­gal action will be taken. He also warned the Ha­yatabad Industrial Es­tate, in Peshawar, to stop pollution and dispose of waste material in a proper manner.

Ilahi instructed them to take necessary mea­sures in this regard to protect local population from environmental pol­lution.

He said this while presiding over a meet­ing of the Standing Committee on Envi­ronment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly. MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, MPA Eh­sanam Javed, MPA So­bia Shahid, MPA Shahi­da Haneef, MPA Shagfta Malik, Secretary and Director General De­partment of Environ­ment and other officers from across the prov­ince were also present on the occasion.

MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel told the meet­ing that due to the neg­ligence of oil and gas companies in their area, diseases were spreading quickly and in addition dozens of animals were killed. He called on the government to compen­sate the environmental pollution losses in the proposed areas and take measures to protect the people of the area from pollution.

The chairman of the committee told MPA Mian Nisar Gul that he along with other mem­bers of the committee would visit these areas to assess the environ­mental conditions.

The district admin­istration in a joint op­eration with the Envi­ronment Department of Peshawar sealed Marble Factories on Ring Road and arrested its manag­ers and owners for vio­lating the environmen­tal laws.

It was observed that due to the absence of fil­tration plants in Marble factories, marble pow­der is being disposed of in the adjoining canals through drains. It of­ten closed drains creat­ing sanitation problems in the city. Deputy Com­missioner Peshawar Mu­hammad Ali Asghar has directed action against marble factories.

It is to mention here that besides Marble In­dustry, stone crush­ing machines in various parts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa have also bad­ly affected the environ­ment, causing multiple diseases like throat in­fection and pneumonia.