PESHAWAR - Chairman Standing Committee on Environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Fazal Ilahi has directed gas and oil companies operating in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan to protect the environment from pollution.
The chairman directed these companies to ensure the execution of the rules and regulations otherwise strict legal action will be taken. He also warned the Hayatabad Industrial Estate, in Peshawar, to stop pollution and dispose of waste material in a proper manner.
Ilahi instructed them to take necessary measures in this regard to protect local population from environmental pollution.
He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Standing Committee on Environment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, MPA Ehsanam Javed, MPA Sobia Shahid, MPA Shahida Haneef, MPA Shagfta Malik, Secretary and Director General Department of Environment and other officers from across the province were also present on the occasion.
MPA Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel told the meeting that due to the negligence of oil and gas companies in their area, diseases were spreading quickly and in addition dozens of animals were killed. He called on the government to compensate the environmental pollution losses in the proposed areas and take measures to protect the people of the area from pollution.
The chairman of the committee told MPA Mian Nisar Gul that he along with other members of the committee would visit these areas to assess the environmental conditions.
The district administration in a joint operation with the Environment Department of Peshawar sealed Marble Factories on Ring Road and arrested its managers and owners for violating the environmental laws.
It was observed that due to the absence of filtration plants in Marble factories, marble powder is being disposed of in the adjoining canals through drains. It often closed drains creating sanitation problems in the city. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar has directed action against marble factories.
It is to mention here that besides Marble Industry, stone crushing machines in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also badly affected the environment, causing multiple diseases like throat infection and pneumonia.