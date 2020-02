Share:

RAWALPINDI - A person received injuries in a cylinder blast at CNG Pump station on GT road Taxila here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas cylinder blast occurred at Mehran CNG due to electric short circuit in compressor room. Resultantly, as a result one person identified as Muhammad Noman received minor burn injuries.

On the information, the rescue teams rushed to the site to douse the fire.

The injured was provided first aid on the spot.