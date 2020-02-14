Share:

I am writing to tell about the issue of parking mafia who takes a lot of cost for parking and don’t care the vehicles and also says ‘park at your own risk’. They are not the government employees and it’s not a rule of government to take cost of parking so why these persons can takes heavy cost for parking like 100 to 300. Who gives them authority to take parking cost?

If someone try to stop and reject to give them cost of parking then parking mafia behave rudely and sometime fight against them and says you must pay this parking cost. These parking mafia are divided in some groups they can sign agreement with malls, restaurants, and hospitals owner who can take some percentage from parking cost and allow them to take parking cost.

Therefore I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities with the help of your newspaper. Hopefully, you will be able to help us in drawing their attention and find the solution earliest. Looking forward to hear from your side.

MUHAMMAD SAAD ULLAH,

Islamabad.