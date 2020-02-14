Share:

LAHORE - The three-day 10th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo concluded at Expo Centre on Thursday with dozens of business to business (B2B) deals among the pharmaceutical manufacturers, traders, suppliers, dealers and exporters. Over 11,000 visitors comprising pharma industry people, traders, pharmacists, dealers, government officials and local academia visited the trade expo to secure business deals, get knowledge of products and participate in different sessions of International Conference on Pharma, Food and Healthcare. According to event organizer Kamran Abbasi, approximately business deals worth Rs200 million were struck between the pharmaceutical companies including international companies. As many 70 local and foreign companies from Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea participated in the exhibition and interacted with each other and their local suppliers and distributors, he added. Abbasi, who is Director Prime Event Management, further said the international conference participated by 350 people from different walks of life. At least 30 speakers from the health ministry, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and pharma sector addressed the participants. Exhibitors of the trade show said they had got opportunity to introduce their new products and latest technology to the industry people.