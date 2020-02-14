Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed provincial governments to prepare a National Action Plan (NAP) within one week to check adulteration and inflation in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he directed chief secretaries of all provinces to chalk out an effective strategy and present a roadmap against hoarding within one week.

The prime minister warned that strict action would be taken against the elements involved in hoarding of various commodities, including milk, sugar, rice, and meat.

Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on the measures regarding online delivery of commodities of daily usage, launching of a mobile application about prices and formation of farm markets to facilitate farmers in all major cities of the country.

Expressing serious concern over rising prices of flour in Sindh, the prime minister directed the Sindh chief secretary to ensure immediate measures to control prices of flour in the province. The meeting reviewed various measures taken by the government to check adulteration, hoarding and inflation in the country.

Pak-Bahrain joint

exercise “AL BADAR-IV 2020” concludes

The two weeks long Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise “AL BADAR-IV 2020” concluded at National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Thursday.

The closing ceremony of the joint exercise was also attended by a high-level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain.

Troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise. The two weeks long exercise focused on counter terrorism techniques including cordon and search operations, built up area clearance with combat aviation support, according to a press release issued by the ISPR.

Disabling IED techniques, Sniper shooting was also part of the exercise.

A high-level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding, Special Service Group (SSG), Major General Mumtaz Hussain attended the closing ceremony.