ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a review meeting on federal development schemes in Sindh which was also attended by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, the meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing federal projects in Sindh.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

When checked from sources in the Prime Minister secretariat whether Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has rejoined the federal cabinet, they said he is still a federal minister on the list of the Cabinet Division.

However, it has emerged later that he had met the prime minister and resolved differences of MQM-P, the ally of the ruling PTI government party.

The sources said the two leaders discussed matters related to Siddiqui’s ministry during their meeting.

The sources further said that the MQM-P convener had retaken charge as Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on January 12 had announced to quit the federal cabinet over “unfulfilled promises”, saying his party had supported the centre in every challenging phase but “injustice was still being done with Sindh”.

Following the announcement, several PTI leaders and ministers had met the MQM-P in Karachi to hear their concerns.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael has recently dropped hints that MQM-P is to rejoin the federal cabinet soon, suggesting that both the coalition partners were busy in resolving their differences.