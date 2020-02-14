Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bhara Kahu police have arrested 10 drug pushers including a proclaimed offender (PO) during a search operation and recovered huge cache of narcotics and weapon from them.

A police spokesman on Thursday said that more than 150 houses were searched and 248 were screened during the operation.

The official including SP (City) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk, SDPO Bhara Kahu, Hamza Aman Ullah, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu and lady police constables also took part in the operation.

The suspects have been identified as Qasir Mehmood, Imran, Irfan, Sajawal, Ejaz Qaisar, Shahbaz, Shamraiz, Baber, Abdul Sattar and Asif.

Around 40 litres of alcohol, 200 gram hashish and weapons as well as ammunition were also recovered from them collectively.

The officials said that raids were being conducted after receiving complaints about drug peddling activities at various areas in the federal capital.