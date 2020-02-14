Share:

FAISALABAD - Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that University of Punjab and Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) will ink a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen industry-academia linkage in addition to harnessing the entrepreneur skills of the females.

Talking to President FWCCI Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain here on Thursday, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said that University of Punjab is the oldest educational institution of sub-continent which has its roots in almost every segment of the society. He said generally the educational institutions are considered to impart education only but this institution has its imprints throughout the Punjab province and now we have focused on women empowerment. He appreciated the efforts of Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain for the mainstreaming of women and said that this University will also contribute its role in encouraging female entrepreneurs to play their pro-active role in the economic development of Pakistan. He hoped that during next meeting, draft of MOU will be signed between the two institutions.

Earlier, Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain said that FWCCI was a nestling organization mandated to enhance women role in national economic development. She said that FWCCI remained restricted to Faisalabad but now, we have decided to expand our activities to other areas with a focus on women empowerment. She stated that Faisalabad is a major industrial, commercial and business hub of the province and FWCCI could arrange internships for the students of University of the Punjab in addition to contributing its role for their placement in the industry.

The President FWCCI also stressed the need that during education, the students must have linkage with the industry so that they could be easily absorbed in industrial sector after completing their education. She told that she has introduced Australian recognized courses in the field of hospitality and tourism. “It is her utmost effort that her students could start their own businesses instead of running after the jobs.

Mrs. Qurat-ul-Ain also pointed out that industry-academia gap was horrible in Pakistan and Government is seriously making efforts to bridge this gap. However, it is the responsibility of industry and academia to make serious efforts as the future development is directly linked with knowledge based economy for which industry academia linkage is pre-requisite.