LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday announced to establish one hundred Insaf schools in Lahore this year. According to official sources, the Punjab Education Authority has decided to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore before the start of a new educational session. A notification was issued in this regard. At least 100 schools would be set up in rented buildings for which the education authority had approved Rs200 million, the notification says. The amount has been transferred into the accounts of 5 deputies DO’s. The notification further reads that the Excise Department will fully inspect the building before taking it on rent for educational purpose. Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to the out-of-school children, while reviving Urdu as medium of instructions, with English as subject, up to primary level education in the province.