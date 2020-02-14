ABBOTTABAD - The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Thursday released Rs60 million grant for the widening of Salhad to Vegetable and Fruit Market Abbottabad Road.
According to the details, the NHA released the grant and also awarded the contract for the Karakoram Highway (KKH) widening project from Salhad to Vegetable and Fruit Market Abbottabad, which is locally known as “Mandi More”.
The District Administration Abbottabad and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) also informed Vegetable and Fruit Market traders that a certain part of the market would be used for road widening project.
People of Abbottabad appreciated the NHA and district administration for the start of the Mandi More widening project, which caused dozens of deaths during last few years and created a hurdle for traffic flow during rush hours.
Mandi More widening project was long-awaited as the narrow and steep curve not only caused numerous road accidents that resulted in taking lives of dozens of people during the rush hours. Particularly in the winter season Mandi More section of KKH causes traffic jam for hours.