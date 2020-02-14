Share:

LAHORE - Sara Mansoor will take on Sarah Mahboob in the ladies singles final of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad today (Friday). According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman here on Thursday, the match was rescheduled, as the finalists were in New Zealand to feature in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania matches from January 29 to February 9. Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, who is also chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), will grace the final as chief guest.