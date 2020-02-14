Share:

Karachi - Pakistani superstar and entertainer Sara Loren is ready to perform LIVE at International Pakistan Fashion Week (IPFW) 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time. Loren is on a roll and IPFW marks Loren’s third LIVE performance since the beginning of this year.

The superstar recently performed LIVE in Dubai at Pakistan International Screen Awards where Loren paid tribute to the legendary Pakistani actresses from the 70s. Her segment included a dance presentation performed on a mashup of iconic Pakistani songs including the cover of Madam Noor Jehan’s famous ‘Sone DiTavitri’sung by AimaBaig. Loren mesmerizedthe audience with her ground breaking performance taking them down memory lane as a celebration by reinforcing the good days of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Loren also performed at HUM Style Awards 2020 where she took center-stage accompanied by the uber-talented Ahsan Khan. For their performance, they danced to the thumping beats of Lollywood iconic songs such as’Ye Ada Ye Naz’ and’LiyeAnkhon Mein Gharoor’,mesmerizing the audience with their mind-blowing energy and groovy dance moves. Beside these performances, Sara Loren is certainly not coming slow. She is currently working on a feature film with Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed and other notable actors from Pakistan’s film industry.