SIALKOT - The chairman of a renowned non-governmental organization (Saylani Welfare International Trust) Muhammad Bashir Farooqi on Thursday said that helping and serving poor and deserving humanity was the best way to earn eternal blessings of Allah Almighty.

Talking to district governor Lions Club Arif Khawar Butt in his office at Paris Road, Muhammad Bashir Farooqi appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching ‘Ehsaas Programme’ and said that such a step certainly would help in making Pakistan a true welfare state.

He said his organization was going to set up a large ‘Langar Khana’ .