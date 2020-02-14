Share:

The geography of the world is divided into many regions continents and countries across the globe. It has different type of habitable areas including terrace, mountians, island, and archipelago. The present world population would become 7.8 billion as of January 2020 according to world population clock. However, out of total population of the world, people’s are divided into many religions, languages, ethnicities, cultures, caste’s creed’s etc.

Whereas, with the advancement of world, the increasing dependency of peoples on information technology has expanded the interaction techniques with the introduction of social media applications in the market like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Skype etc. That has greatly transform the way of communication among masses across the world. This ease of connection has reduced the distances of the people’s all around the world. People are connected online with their friends, family members and relatives no matter how far away they are located.

ENGR ASHFAQUE ALI KHOSO,

Jamshoro.