LAHORE - STEP (Punjab Group of Colleges) is going to conduct Self-Assessment Test 2020 on 15th February, Saturday. The test would be free for all and is going to take place in more than 100 branches of STEP in 70 cities. This year more than 100,000 students will appear in this test. The purpose behind conducting the Self-Assessment Test is to help students so they can gauge their preparation before appearing for Entry Test 2020 and can also avail great scholarship opportunities. Through this scholarship, 2500 top scorers will be able to get the scholarship (free Entry Test Preparation) from STEP. The result of this scholarship will be announced soon on the STEP website.