WAZIRABAD - Three children were killed and three others of a family injured when roof of an old house collapsed in Alipur Chattha Thursday night, 25 km from Wazirabad.

A poor worker namely Irfan Ahmad, resident of Moh: Chiraqhabad of Alipur Chattha used to sell small bits of sugarcane on a handcart. He was living in a house which was in dilapidated condition. All family members were sleeping in a room when, in the mid of the night, roof of the house caved in.

As a result, six members of the family buried under the debris. Neighbours, and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to rescue the buried family members and pulled them out from the rubble.

However, three children namely Ali Shah (3), Muhammad Boota (5) and daughter Muskaan (8) had expired while their father Irfan, mother Irma Bibi and her daughter Kiran (11) sustained serious injuries who were hospitalised in RHC Alipur Chattha. After first aid, all injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala by Rescue 1122 for further treatment.